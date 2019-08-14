MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for Woodrow “Woody” Carroll Cupples, 77, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment, Colonial Gardens. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Cupples was born September 11, 1941, in Urania, Louisiana, and died August 12, 2019.
