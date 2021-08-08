Wynona Leota Pannell
GLADEWATER Graveside services for Wynona Pannell will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021, 1:00 pm at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. She passed away August 5, 2021 in Longview. Wynona was born June 14, 1938 in Ida, Louisiana. She is survived by her husband, Glenn Pannell; three children; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
