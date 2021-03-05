Wyvonne Jarvis
LONGVIEW — Wyvonne Jarvis was born on October 17, 1933 and passed away February 23, 2021. She is in the care of Lakeview Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Saturday March 6, 2021 from 1-3 PM with graveside services immediately following in Lakeview Memorial Gardens 5000 west Harrison Rd. Longview, TX.
