Yvette Hicks Lee
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Yvette Hicks Lee, 68, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel. Mrs. Lee passed away on June 21, 2023, in Longview, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.