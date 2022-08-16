Zachary Clark
TATUM, TX — Zachary Grayham Clark, 17, of Tatum, TX, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Carthage, TX due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born on October 19, 2004. Funeral: 2 p.m. on Wed., August 17, 2022, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Tatum Cemetery. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
