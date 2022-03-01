Zetta B. Jones
LONGVIEW, TX — A service of celebration will be held Wednesday at Vivian Chapel CME at 11:am.
Zetta will rest in Grace Hill Cemetery
Service by Citizens Funeral Home of Longview, TX
MASK ARE ASKED TO BE WORN
