Deborah Ann Funkhouser
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Deborah Ann Funkhouser, 63, of Diana, Texas passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 surrounded by friends and family. She was born October 17, 1958, on a military base in Japan.
She leaves behind her loving brother, Skip Funkhouser and wife Jennifer of St. Augustine, Florida; cousins, Sheri Williams and Kimmy Williams of Virginia; and many caring friends.
A mausoleum service for Deborah will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview officiated by Chaplain Lawrence Thompson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home.
