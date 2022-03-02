Deborah Ann Wells
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Deborah Ann Wells, 73, of Longview passed away on February 26th, 2022 in Longview TX. She was born September 17, 1948 to Johnny and Edith “June” O’Flaherty in Miami, Florida.
“Deb” was a kind spirited woman who did charitable work with those less fortunate though the mission and was known for her tireless dedication to those she served. She was also renowned as quite the “greenthumb” and loved her position as a gardener for Home Depot. Deborah was also fond of travel as her and her sister Pat spent much time together traveling across the globe with her military family to places such as California, Japan, and South Carolina. Above all, Deborah cherished her Elvis and those she knew.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her late husband Leigh Wells; and her brother, John E. O’Flaherty.
She is survived by her sister Pat Parker; bestfriend, Beverly Mayo; Vernon Stumblingbear, who was “like a son to her”; nephew, Robert Parker and family; and countless more nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Lakeview Funeral Home in Longview officiated by Pastor Cindy Barton.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Deb’s honor to The Native American Rights Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home.
