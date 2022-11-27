Deborah Anne Zeigler
LONGVIEW — On Monday, November 21st, 2022, Deborah Anne Zeigler our beloved matriarch passed away at 74 years old. Born to Ray and Netrola Cleveland in Waco, Deb was a resident of Longview since 1974 where she worked in Oil and Gas industry administration for over 30 years. A Breast Cancer survivor, Deb loved giving of herself to causes like Reach for Recovery, Newgate Mission, and especially Heartisans Marketplace of Longview. She was preceded in death by her parents and son Chad Downey. She is survived by her husband John Zeigler, son Chris Downey and wife Kim of Austin, step-sons David Zeigler and wife Liz of Plano, Jeff Zeigler and wife Barbara of San Marcos, Mark Zeigler of Dallas, Michael Zeigler and wife Lauren of Brock, grandchildren Abigail, Nathaniel, Peyton, Carter and Elliott, and great-grandchildren Johan, Daniel and Dakota. Memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church or Heartisans Marketplace, both of Longview. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 2pm, December 3rd, at First Presbyterian Church, Longview, with reception to follow.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.