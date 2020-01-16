spotlight
Deborah Bruce Black
LONGVIEW — A celebration of the life of Deborah Bruce Black, 67, of Longview, will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The ceremony will occur at 2 o’clock at her residence with close family and friends. Debbie passed away on January 2, 2020 in Longview.
She was born November 21, 1952 at Good Shepherd Hospital, in Longview, to Robert and Dolores Bruce. She attended Longview High School. She was in Longview from K-12 and graduated with the class of 1971. Soon there after she became the Star in the best love story ever told.
Debbie and James Black fell in love and created two loving boys, Bruce and Brady Black. Their love was every stronger at the end as it was when it first bloomed in 1973. The two were married for 46 glorious years. Debbie was the kindest, sweetest, and most loving person. She would light up a room with her spirit. Ask anyone that had the pleasure of meeting her. Her loss wil affect each and everyone she met and will be so very missed.
Debbie was preceded in death by her dear parents, Robert and Delores Bruce. She is survived by her loving husband, James, sons Bruce and Brady and his partner Kim Monroe. her sister and brother-in-law, Dyana and Ron Jantzen, Sister-in-laws Barbara Black, Jackie Black, Jessie Butterfield, and Jan Moore and husband Steven. Brother and sister-in-law Bill and Linda Black. Sister and brother-in-law Ruby and Jim Newton. Brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Carol Black. As well as over 100 nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center at 303 HG Mosley Pkwy, Longview, Tx 75604. The world took a big loss with Debbie’s departure. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
