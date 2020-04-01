Deborah “Debbie” Moniz

Debbie was born April 16th, 1959 in Fall River, Massachusetts from her parents, Laura Cornell McCoy and Merton “Ronnie” Cornell. She was raised in Little Compton, Rhode Island with her siblings, Cindy Chaves, Sandy Cornell and Ronnie Cornell, Jr.
Debbie moved in 1979 with her family to Texas. She raised her children in Hallsville, Texas with a big heart full of love.
Debbie was a professor at Vista College where she taught Medical Assisting with a passion. She was also leader of the National Society of Leadership and Success during her teaching career.
Debbie was a lighthearted soul full of laughter and loved making others laugh, traveling and spending time with her loved ones.
Debbie is survived by her children and their spouses, Dustin and Tiffanny, Nathaniel, Jacob and Jessica; her grandchildren, Avery, Corbin, Ezekiel, Daniel, Amaya, Elijah, Bonnie; her siblings, Cindy Chaves, Sandy Cornell, Ronnie Cornell Jr; and her father, Merton “Ronnie” Cornell.
Debbie is proceeded in death by her mother, Laura McCoy.
Burial will take place at the Castle Valley Cemetery in Castle Valley, Utah. The arrangements will be handled by Spanish Valley Mortuary in Moab, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the memorial may be given to Sandy Cornell and she can be reached at moonwolf42@hotmail.com.
We want to say thank you to everyone who has helped during this difficult time. Thank you for all the prayers and kindness you have shown.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.