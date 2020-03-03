Deborah Jean Broussard
LONGVIEW — Services for Deborah “Debbie” Broussard, 55, of Longview will be 10AM, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Chapel of East Texas Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 o’clock in the afternoon, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Deborah was the daughter of the late Walter Lee Fort and Myrtle Marie Fort, and was born November 20, 1964 in Longview, Texas. She attended Longview Public Schools and was a graduate of Kilgore College. She was known for her kind heart and love of fishing and karaoke. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and felt at home by the ocean. She was married to the love of her life and survived by Bob Broussard. She was loved by many and known for her red hair. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Lee Fort and Myrtle Marie Fort and her brother Randy Fort. She quietly departed life Sunday, March 1, 2020 at home in Longview, Texas. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children and grandchildren: Kyndall Dake and partner Shajuna Dake, their children Hayden Ricks, Cooper Dake, and JJ. Her son Justin Oney and stepdaughter Cheyenne as well as her devoted brothers Mark and Steve Fort, his wife Denise and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview police investigate Saturday shooting death; city matches 2019 homicide total
- Sister: Longview man's death stemmed from 2016 homicide
- Longview to use eminent domain to acquire lot for police headquarters
- Businessman gives $630,000 for Kilgore College scholarships
- Police ask help identifying person of interest in Longview homicide
- Jurors find Longview man not guilty of drug, weapons charges
- Rusk County roundup leads to arrests of 10 in child-support roundup
- Document: Fight outside Jaguars led to stabbing death of man
- Former Gregg Home for the Aged could soon be demolished
- Couple restores home with ties to Longview history
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.