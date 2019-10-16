spotlight
Deborah Kay Rinehart
GLADEWATER — Funeral services for Deborah Kay Rinehart, 68, of Gladewater, will be 2:00 PM Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gladewater. Interment will follow at Gladewater Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home. Mrs. Rinehart passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Longview. Deborah was born on May 22, 1951 in Atlanta, Texas to the late Roy Davis and Lenora McNutt Davis. She worked as an Esthetician for many years before retiring. Deborah was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for her family. She was outspoken and confident; but always willing to help anyone in need. She was very particular about her appearance and never left the house unless she was dressed perfectly. Deborah was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Gladewater. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother; her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Deborah will not soon be forgotten by all the loving family and friends she leaves behind. Deborah is survived by her husband Dennis George Rinehart; mother Dorothy Inez Harper; daughters Teresa Carol English and Angela Kay Cox and fiance Jeremy Stewart; sisters Mary Susan Vloedman, Linda Carol Jones and Suzan Johnson; brothers Charlie Michael Howell, Bill Burns, Doug Burns, Sid Burns, Ernest Burns Terry Medlin and wife LeCretia; sister-in-law Kathryn Alexander; grandchildren Justin Kyle Odom, Ashley Lee Ann Colvin, Jessica Kay Cox, Madison Brooke Lipscomb, Chelsea Nicole Cox, Alison Lee English and Tiffany Ann Burrows; great grandchildren Ryder David Ray Colvin, Daniel Keith Lipscomb, Carlee JoAnn Colvin, Ryder Lee Quinn, Caleb Gilliam, Colin Etheridge and Bryson Etheridge; special friend Brenda Wiley Krauser as well as many other loving family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Roy and Lenora Davis; grandparents Lige and Nancy Miller and Leonard and Arizona Davis; daughter Kathryn Denise Boyd and son Charles Lynn Rinehart. Deborah Kay Rinehart
