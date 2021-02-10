Deborah Michele Russell
DAINGERFIELD — Deborah Russell 66 of Daingerfield was born on May 11, 1954 in Hunt County to William and Frances Bourke. She died on Thursday, January 28, 2021 in Longview.
Debbie attended First Baptist Church in Daingerfield and graduated from Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD in 1972. She worked as a bookkeeper at the nursing home for several years. Debbie also studied criminology at Sam Houston State University. She was an animal lover and took in foster animals till they could find a home. She also enjoyed sitting outdoors on the front porch watching her horses.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survived by her husband Rusty Russell of Daingerfield; sister Robin Bourke; niece Katie Hall and husband Cody; great niece Malorie Hall.
There will be a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Bradfield Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Scott Darby officiating.
