Deborah Williams
LONGVIEW — On January 26th, Deborah joined our Lord and Savior. She passed unexpectedly at the age of 61, after sudden health complications. Debbie was born in White Oak, Texas, October 28, 1959 to Vola Murray Acuff and Huel Doug Acuff. She graduated from White Oak High School in 1978. Debbie married her husband of forty-two years, Randy on June 2,1978. They remained in White Oak until 1999, when they moved to Lewisville, Texas, where they remained until her passing. She worked as a CPP.
Debbie is survived in death by her husband, Randy Ray Williams, and their children, daughter, Brandi Williams Spurger, and son - Brandon Kyle Williams.
Her granddaughters, Alexus Thompson & husband Dillon, Kylie Spurger, and Kynnedi Spurger. Her grandsons, Trevor Snider, Preston Williams, and Logan Williams. And her Mother, Vola Murray Acuff, and Mother-in-law, Evelyn Williams. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Doug Bell and husband Wayne, and Brother, Murray “Bubba” Acuff and wife Crystal, as well as her brother-in-law’s, Marshall Williams and wife Beth Anne, Terry Williams, and Kerry Williams and wife Sammie, along with her many nieces and nephews.
She was Proceeded in death by her father, Huel Doug Acuff and Father-in-law, Marshall Ray Williams
Debbie was loved and cherished by all who knew her.
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” John 3:16
