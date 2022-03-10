Debra “Debbie” Ann Barthol
HUGHES SPRINGS — Debbie was born in Center, Texas February 27, 1951 to John and Maxine Pate. She started school at Valley View Elementary in Longview, Texas and graduated from Center High School in 1969. Following graduation, she attended Panola Jr. College and then graduated with her Bachelors Degree from Stephen F. Austin University. Debbie met the love of her life, Dwaine Barthol, and married him in 1970. Debbie and Dwaine lived in Nacogdoches at that time. Later, they moved to Hughes Springs in 1980 when Lone Star Steel was booming. Hughes Springs became their home and where they raised their daughters, Brooke and Brandi. Eventually Debbie went back to college in Commerce and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She began her career as an Educator in August of 1989 at Hughes Springs Elementary School. While there, she worked as an Interventionist and Certified Dyslexia Instructor. She served and touched the hearts of many students, parents, and educators in her journey. She retired from Hughes Springs ISD in May of 2016. Debbie has been a faithful Christian her entire life. She was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for several years and attended Bible Study faithfully. Debbie was an avid reader and full of wisdom. Most of all, she was her grandchildren’s biggest prayer warrior, supporter, and fan. She attended as many events as possible. She had her lawn chair, ball bag, and concession money ready to go at all times. She cherished her family and time together. After receiving Debbie’s diagnosis of Glioblastoma, terminal brain tumors, family and friends were able to care for and love her until Jesus called her home. She was a selfless, God loving wife, daughter, mother, sister, and nana. She leaves to cherish her wonderful memories: her daughters and sons-in-law, Brooke and William Dannelley and Brandi and Nick Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Janet and John Blake; grandchildren, Landon, Dawson and Tessa Dannelley, and Tyler and Avery Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwaine Barthol and her parents. Services for Debbie Barthol will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 10,2022 at First Baptist Church in Hughes Springs. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. She passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, March 9, 2022 at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cross Roads Missionary Baptist Church or Heart to Heart Hospice.
