Debra Irene Minor Gibson
KILGORE — Services for Mrs. Debra Irene Minor Gibson, 61, of Kilgore will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Rader Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Freeman Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at the Millville Cemetery in Rusk County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Debra passed away on Thursday in a Longview hospital following a lengthy illness.
Debra was born on January 11, 1960 in Kilgore. She attended Kilgore schools and graduated from Kilgore High School class of 1978. Debra worked at CSI in Kilgore. She enjoyed decorating her home for all the holidays. She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed spending time in nature. Debra was the soap opera General Hospital’s number one fan, but of all her loves, spending time and doing things for her grandchildren was at the top of her list.
She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin “Buddy” Minor and stepfather, Ernest Lewis.
Debra is survived by her husband, Scott Gibson of Kilgore; son, Robert Houston Gibson and wife Jenna of Longview; daughter, Kathra Gibson Zavala and husband Frankie of Kilgore; mother, Barbara Minor Lewis of Kilgore; brother, Melvin Minor of Hallsville; grandchildren, Jayden Campos, Ellie Campos, Mya Zavala, Hannah Zavala, Xavier Zavala, Jerek Gibson, and Amelia Gibson; nieces, nephews, and host of other family and friends.
