Debra Mason

Ms. Mason was born June 21, 1957, in Cushing, Oklahoma to the late Leroy Anderson and Lorene Mason. She was the eldest of four children and paved the way for her younger siblings.
She was a lively and charismatic lady full of jokes and stories that always kept those around her laughing. Debbie enjoyed family and friends and her niece and nephew was the apple of her eye.
Debbie attended Longview schools, and was a proud graduate of Longview High School Class of 1975. Upon graduation she enrolled at Wiley College in Marshall where she received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Later she was employed by Gregg County as a Data Processing Specialist which lead her to embark on her civic duties as Election Judge for Gregg County.
At an early age she confessed Christ as her savior at the McCabe Methodist Church. She served in many leadership positions at McCabe including treasurer, and hospitality committee worker.
In her spare time, she enjoyed mentoring the youth by tutoring and giving advice. She also enjoyed traveling, listening to music and socializing with family and friends.
Survivors include: her sister Dara Mason Brazile (Aubrey), brother Torey Morris (Tomika) all of Longview; a niece Jasmine Brazile of Irving and a nephew Torey Morris Jr. (TJ) of Mansfield; and a host of other relatives and special friends.
