GILMER — Debra Sue Newkirk passed away on February 12, 2020 in Longview, Texas. She was born February 25, 1955 in Dallas, Texas.
She is survived by her daughter, Shelly DeAnn Cordova, her husband Rick, and their son, Benjamin, all of Saginaw, Texas; son, Michael David Cockerham his wife, Amber, and their children, Bailey and Brayden, all of Mineral Wells, Texas; sisters, May Dean Easterling and Linda Joyce Bird.
Proceeded in death were her parents, George C. Smith and Verta Dee Smith; sister, Georgie Ann Carlie; and brother, Clifton Wayne Smith of Longview, Texas.

