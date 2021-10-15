Dedra Denise Woodard
TATUM — A beloved mother, sister, and aunt, Dedra Denise Woodard was born on October 14, 1965 to parents, Helen and Elmo Shaw. On October 7, 2021, Dedra succumbed to complications after a battle with Covid, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives in service to family and others.
Dedra’s compassionate nature and nurturing personality led her into a lifelong career of service to others. Dedra completed her Bachelor’s degree at Stephen F Austin State University in Nacogdoches, TX and began her social work career at Rusk State Hospital overseeing mental health services. In her most recent role as a Texas Health and Human Services Commission Investigator, overseeing senior assisted living facilities helping to ensure that our most vulnerable citizens receive the best possible care.
Dedra is preceded in death by her mother, Helen Marie Shaw, and her father, Elmo Shaw, her brother, Cozell Shaw, and grandparents, Judson Davis Howard and Ida Mae Howard.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Dedra, especially spending time with her grandkids. She is survived by her son, Brandon Woodard and two grandchildren, Payten and Ava, her five sisters Vertis Shaw, Vivian Horton, Lydia Vanzandt, Chandra Shaw, and Neysa Shaw-Stewart, nieces, Tasja and Yazzman Mumphrey, nephews, Daria and Antonio Shaw, and brother-n-laws Elvin Anderson and Michael Stewart.
Dedra will be honored in an informal celebration of life on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in Tatum, TX at the home of her sister Lydia Vanzandt, 440 Hendricks Lake Rd, Tatum TX 75691. Visiting hours will be from 2 – 6 pm. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at that time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.