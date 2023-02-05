Dee Lois Judy
LONGVIEW — Dee Lois Judy, age 92, is now at peace in her heavenly home with Jesus Christ her Savior. She left this earthly place on January 26, 2023. Dee was born in Kirvin, Texas, on November 10, 1930, to John Wesley and Winnie Marberry. Dee was blessed to have one brother and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents John Wesley and Winnie Dee Marberry, her brother John Wesley Marberry Jr., and sisters Peggy Ruth Marberry. Mary Nichols, and Betty Ecoff. Also left to cherish their memories of her are her husband of 74 years, R.C. Judy, Jr., son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Carole Judy of Longview, TX along with son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Carol Judy of Spring, TX, as well as her four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Dee’s pride and joy were her children and grandchildren, Chris Judy of Dallas, Trey and Wendy Judy of The Woodlands, TX along with their children Maddox and Major, Jennifer and Jeff Peltier of Spring, TX, and their children Walker, Keatyn, and Kendyl, as well as Jeff and Chelsea Judy of Spring, TX. Dee loved her family, always opening up their home for family gatherings, pool parties and holiday occasions. She was a fantastic cook and she took pride in laying on the feast at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Above all else, she dearly loved her husband of 74 years. After meeting at Kilgore High School, Dee graduated, then attended Kilgore College where she performed as a Kilgore Rangerette. She and R.C. married on June 13, 1948. They went on to own and operate Longview Fish and Oyster Co. After relocating to Longview, TX in 1956, they continued operating the company until R.C retired in 2003. They worked together and they enjoyed life together.
She was deeply committed to her children’s activities and loved sports. Much of her time was taking them and following them to their various activities. Because both of her sons were heavily involved in sports, this was almost a full-time job, but one she loved. She never missed an event and continued to follow sports almost exclusively up until her passing. When not raising children, Dee and R.C. were lifetime members of First Baptist Church of Longview as well as Honorary Lifetime Members of the Longview BPOE Elks where they spent much of their time celebrating life with other members and friends.
The family would like to extend their deepest heartfelt appreciation for the kindness and generous support from friends. We are also forever grateful to the caregivers at Parkview on Hollybrook and HeartsWay Hospice of East Texas for their daily care, love and respect for our sweet mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother as well as their on-going support for all of the family through this difficult time. This phenomenal group of people were right beside us with care, hugs and above all, prayers throughout this journey.
Mom, we know you are listening from the heavens above. There’s nothing that we value more, than your love. No matter where we are or what we are doing your memories will always keep us smiling. We miss you very much.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Parkview on Hollybrook on February 19 at 1:30pm.
