Delia Vega
LONGVIEW — Delia Vega, 86, of Longview, Texas went home to be with her Lord on March 19, 2023. Delia was born on October 21, 1936 in Gonzales, Texas to Jose and Ernestina Rivera.
Delia was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Lola, Josephina, Mary, and Tina, and her brothers, Jose, Jr., Robert and Sammy, her grandson Miguel Vega, and great grandson Ayden Hackett. Delia is survived by her children Sylvia Vega, Chris Hackett (Tim), Eddie Vega (Lida), Ruben Vega (Barbara), and Alice Arredondo (Carmen), a sister, Lupe Esparza, eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 22 at 2pm under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview, with burial to follow at Rosewood Park.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing Longview man found dead
- Disturbance ends teen event at library early
- Authorities: Longview woman arrested after newborn found dead in Tyler backyard
- Library director: Teens refused to listen, began fighting during event
- Things to do in East Texas this weekend
- Grab and go sandwich shop planned in downtown Longview
- Divorces granted: March 6-10, 2023
- Offers rolling in for Carthage freshman
- Judgments: March 6-10, 2023
- Twice Loved Marketplace benefits nonprofit
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.