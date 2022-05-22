Della Dale Sage
LONGVIEW — Della Dale Baxter Sage, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and community volunteer, joined her Lord and Savior in Heaven on May 18, 2022.
Dale Sage was born in Mexia, Texas on March 22, 1934 and raised in Longview, Texas by her parents, Jno and Virginia Hatchell Baxter. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Baxter Jr. After graduating from Pine Tree High School, she graduated from North Texas University in 1955 Magna Cum Laude. She was married to the love of her life and best friend, Roger E. Sage Sr., on January 22, 1955. They had four children: Roger Sage Jr. (Carol), Robin Sage, Rosemary Sage Jones (Chip Jones) and Raymond Sage (Richard Roland). She attended the First Baptist Church of Longview all of her life.
Dale was dedicated to community service and was active in the Longview community throughout her life. She taught Speech and Drama at Longview High School. She served in numerous positions, including President, for the Pine Tree PTA and served on the Pine Tree School Board. She was named Pine Tree’s Outstanding Alumni in 1993. She enjoyed being a part of the Longview Story League for over 30 years. She also served as the Director of Childhood Education and Director of Special Education for over 35 years at First Baptist Church of Longview. She served on numerous community boards such as the Gregg County Child Welfare Board, Longview Parks and Recreation Board and the Community Partners Board. She was recognized for her volunteer work with CASA, Zonta Club, Sabine Valley MHMR, Meals on Wheels and ARA Living Centers. She was named Good Samaritan of the State of Texas by the Texas Baptist Convention in 2004. Dale was employed and active at the business started by her father and carried on by husband and son, Baxter Sales Co.
Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Lyndsey Sage Markos (Chris), Cody Sage (Sara Beth), Garrett Sage (Lauren), Austin Jones (Jessica), Macie Jones, Sadie Sage, Colton Sage, Lilah Sage, Lorelei Sage, Henry Jones and Rubi Sage.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church, Longview, on June 4, 2022. At 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Buckner Baptist Benevolences, The Spinal Bifida Association, or the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
