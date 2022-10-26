Della Ruth Pitts
AVINGER — Della Ruth Pitts was born November 14th, 1935, to Ocie Cloyd and Della Mae Alvey. She was reunited with her husband Melvin Pitts in the arms of God, October 18th, 2022.
Della Ruth graduated from White Oak high school in 1954. After high school, only leaving White Oak for a brief period she returned and in 1964 started work at White Oak ISD as the assistant librarian. Then, she was secretary to Judy Meredith at White Oak Elementary and then secretary to principal Jack Hale. Eventually she became the administrative assistant to the superintendent until she retired after 35 years of service to White Oak ISD in 1999. She was gifted musically and artistically and created the high school mascot, Joe Roughneck, that is still revered today. Della Ruth had an amazing ability to always be confident and steady in herself while simultaneously being exactly who everybody else needed. She raised two sons, a grandson, a granddaughter, had a full-time career, and kept an immaculate and well managed home. Loyal, loving, and empathetic are only a few words that describe her personality (and even these do not do her justice). She always loved having large family holiday dinners and her cooking was second to none. Like all Pitts and Alveys, she had an incomparable love for Boston Terriers which passed down to her sons, nieces and then grandchildren. She would never question why somebody would show up at her door... only how she could help. She truly was a blessing to all that she met.
Della Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin Pitts; an infant sister, Claude Evaline; eldest sister, Ruby Lois Settle; older sister, Faye Alvey May; and Nephew, Harold Wayne Yandell. Those left to hold dear her memory are her son, Mackey Pitts; son, Michael Pitts and wife, Chris; brother, Jim Alvey and wife, June; granddaughter Michealan Pitts; grandson Mathew Pitts and wife Ashley; nieces, Connie Lingle-Modisette and husband Joe and Renee greenwood and husband Raymond; grand-niece Brook Hamrick.
A graveside service for Mrs. Pitts will take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at New White Oak Cemetery, White Oak, TX at 2 pm. A visitation will take place the night before at Rader Funeral Home in Longview between 6 and 8 pm. Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
