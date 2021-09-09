Delmer Soloman Holder
LONGVIEW — Delmer Holder Jr, born July 29, 1943, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on September 6, 2021. He is survived by his two sisters and their husbands, Patty and Tom Patterson and Linda and Ken Dobs, his dearest and best friends, Stanley Novak and Bruce, and many special nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Delmer had an extended family in the Longview area as well and like his other relatives, will miss him dearly.
Delmer was a collector of all things, especially Teddy Bears and Christmas decorations. He was a Korean War Veteran, spent several years in retail, and retired after 25 years as the delivery driver for Medical Plaza Pharmacy. Delmer never met a stranger and always put the needs of others before himself.
The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate Staff of Christus Good Shepherd, especially Melissa, our ICU Angel. Donations in Delmer’s honor can be made to the American Heart or Cancer Foundations. A family memorial will occur at a later date.
