Delores Barrow
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Funeral services for Dolores Barrow, 79, will be held Monday August 8 at the Rader Funeral Home chapel. Interment will be at Rosewood Park Cemetery. Dolores passed away Wednesday evening after a long struggle with vascular dementia. A lifelong resident of Longview, she was born January 8 1943 to JL and Argie Johnson Dunford. She was a 1961 graduate of Longview High School, a 1963 graduate of Kilgore College and she earned a Bachelor Degree from SFA in 1965. Dolores was a homemaker and the former owner of two small businesses in New Diana and Longview. She was a member of Longview Church of Christ and is survived by her husband of 55 years WO Bill Barrow, her daughter and son-in-law Kristi and David McDonald, her grandson Liam McDonald, her granddaughter Keelan McDonald, her sister Sue Zerkel and several nieces and nephews. If you wish, you can make a memorial contribution the Alzheimer’s Association.
