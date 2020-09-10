Delores Corinne Toews Blackwell

Delores was born in Drumwright, Oklahoma on September 24, 1921, the oldest daughter of Raymond Edward and Jean Toews. She grew up in Spring Hill and graduated from Longview High School. An education and Spanish major at East Texas Normal (Texas A&M-Commerce), she was also a majorette for the band. Upon graduation she married Malcolm Lee Blackwell, and they were married 63 years.
As a teacher for 42 years, she worked steadfastly to instill in all her students a love of learning, no matter whether they were elementary-age children of migratory workers in Levelland in the 1950’s or valedictorians in Carthage in the 1980’s. She was among the first group of teachers to teach at Turner High School after Carthage schools were integrated.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm, her grandson, David Christopher Gullett, her parents, and brother-in-law, Lt Commander Willis R. Hearne. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Dr. C. Ray Gullett of Tyler, granddaughter-in-law, Anne Gullett of Coppell, sister, Betty Jo Hearne of Longview, and nephews, Gary Hearne and Mark Hearne and niece, Smokey Duverne and husband, René.
The family wishes to express heart-felt gratitude for the care and compassion provided by Azalea Trails Assisted Living Center in Tyler, Traditions Home Health, and Hospice of East Texas. For the last 18 months, Heather Magness, cared for Delores with a gentle and caring touch just as she would her own family. Heather is truly an angel among us.
Due to COVID-10 concerns, shortly before her death a private celebration of life was held at her bedside and a remembrance and entombment will be held at Restland Memorial Park Cemetery in Carthage.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Carthage United Methodist Church, 201 S Shelby St, Carthage, 75663 or a charity of your choice.
