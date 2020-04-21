Delores "Dee" Grayum Smith
Delores “Dee” Grayum Smith
LONGVIEW — Memorial services for Delores “Dee” Grayum Smith, 71, of Longview, will be determined at a later date and time. Mrs. Smith died at home on April 17, 2020.
Dee Smith was born March 24, 1949, to Dick and Frankie Grayum. She was retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company after 29 years. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family, telling stories, laughing, and having an all-around good time. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents. Those left to carry on her memory are her loving husband of 54 years, Jimmy Smith; her son Frankie Smith; two grandsons, Michael Smith and wife, Sarah, Blake Smith and husband, Kevin; the joys of her life, her great-grandchildren, Joshua and Jaxsen Smith, all of Longview; her sister Judy Pittman of Longview; her niece Rhonda Coleman and husband, Todd, her nephew Rick Dollahite and wife, Josie; and her great-niece and great-nephew, Cayman Coleman and Noah Shannon, all of Round Rock, Texas, her mother-in-law Naomi Darden of Longview, and many extended family members and friends.
Dee was affectionately known as “Grans” by all who knew her. She had a warm and loving heart. Her infectious laughter, welcoming spirit, and sense of adventure will never be forgotten.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.