Delores “Dee” Lloyd Elwell

Delores Lloyd Elwell was born on October 26, 1929 to James Walter and Zena Lockard Lloyd in Beaumont, Texas. She was the middle child of nine children, four brothers and four sisters. Dee was a native Texan living in the small oilfield community of East Mountain, Upshur County, Texas.
At the age of sixteen, she graduated with honors in the East Mountain School class of 1946. When she became eighteen, she was hired as the Upshur County Court Recorder for the District Attorney’s office using her clerical studies from high school.
On November 7, 1948, Delores and Royce Glenn Elwell USN married in Gilmer, Texas. They began their career in the U.S. Navy traveling the world with their five children. Many years were spent in the state of California, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Yokohama, Japan. After retirement from the Navy, the Elwells made their home in Oxnard, California.
Dee never met a stranger. She was a creative seamstress having an eye for the latest fashions. In the early 1970’s, she and her husband opened “Elwell’s” ladies fashions in Oxnard. In 1974, after serving several years on the executive board, she was elected president of the Mediodia Business and Professional Women’s Club.
Dee and Royce enjoyed their second retirement by traveling the country in their RV. After Royce’s death in 1990, she became a volunteer at the St. John’s Medical Center Auxiliary. She represented the Auxiliary on the hospital board and two terms as President. Dee enjoyed hand craft projects and donated many Christmas Wreaths to the yearly Christmas boutique at the hospital.
She was also an avid sports fan – a big supporter of the Dodgers and Dallas Cowboys, as well as many college, high school, and Little League teams.
After moving to Bluff City, Tennessee for ten years, she returned to California in 2013 to live at the Ventura Townehouse in Ventura, California.
Dee was very active at the Townehouse, enjoying the many activities and friendships she made.
She died at her daughter’s home in Ventura with her family at her bedside.
Delores Elwell was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, Royce Glenn Elwell, USN Ret.; her parents; sisters, Mildred Bagley, Joye Welch, Jewell Knowles; and brothers, Russell, Bobby and Frank.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Maquinalez and husband Sam, and Lauren Gonzalez; her sons, Lloyd, Leslie and wife Debbie, and Larry and wife Cindy.
She had seven grandchildren, David Wagemaker, Michael and wife Kristen Wagemaker, Tammy and husband Christian Elwell-Guzman, AJ Gonzalez, Kenneth Elwell, Madelyn Elwell, and Eric Elwell. She also had six great-grandchildren, Kylee and Gage Wagemaker, Royce and Emma Wagemaker, and Camilo and Gabriel Elwell-Guzman. She is also survived by her sister, Edna Richie; and brother, Herman Lloyd; as well as many Lloyd and Elwell nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to her hospice team from Assisted Hospice Care of Ventura for the loving care shown to their mother. Due to the current restrictions, the family will host a celebration of life to honor Delores Lloyd Elwell at a later date. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the St. John’s Medical Center Auxiliary, Attn: Stephanie Garofalo, 1600 Rose Avenue, Oxnard, California 93030, where Dee spent many years volunteering and supporting the Auxiliary.
