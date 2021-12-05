Deloris M. Justice
LONGVIEW — Deloris M. Justice, 81, passed away December 3, 2021, after a lengthy illness. She was born February 2, 1940, in the Pattonville Community of Gilmer, Texas to Claude and Sarah Lucille (Shaw) Muckleroy.
Deloris grew up on the family farm and attended school at East Mountain. She was a loving wife, mother, friend, and sister.
On December 3, 1958 she married Lamar and moved to Longview. they were happily married almost 56 years. Together they raised two children, Julie and Jay.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lamar H. Justice, Jr., sister Claudean Smith, and brother Charles Muckleroy.
She is survived by her sister Glenda Cox, daughter and son-in-law Julie and Ron Roma of Dade City, FL, son and daughter-in-law “Jay” Lamar H. Justice, III and wife Gina of Glenpool, OK, grandchildren Kristi L. Roma Wilson and husband Tim of Moore, OK, “Tony” Anthony J. Roma and wife Jennifer of Dade City, FL, “Alex” Alexandra L. Roma of Dade city, FL and Wyatt A. Justice and wife Lisa of Sapulpa, OK, great grandchildren Gage and Abigail Wilson, Isabella and Layla Roma, and Wade and Walker Justice.
Services will be 11:00 am Monday, December 6, 2021 in the Rosewood Park Mausoleum Chapel with Jesse C. Cox officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11:00 am prior to the service in the Rosewood Park Mausoleum Chapel.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
