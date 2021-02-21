Denene Suzanne Biedenbach Mosley

She was born January 23, 1968 in Butler, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Charles and Mary Ann Frenchak Biedenbach.
Denene moved from Pennsylvania to Longview, Texas in 1993 and then to Palm Coast, Florida in 2001. Denene was a very outgoing, fun loving person with a very spiritual side. She was very competitive in nature and enjoyed playing cards and bowling where she participated on a league with her mother.
Denene leaves behind her father Charles Biedenbach of Knoxville Tennessee; her mother Mary Ann Frenchak Collins of Palm Coast; two children, Karma McDevitt of Palm Coast, Tawnie Mosley (Michael Hall) of White Oak Texas; two grandchildren Jonathan Hall and Jocelynn Hall; one brother Charles Biedenbach of Butler Pennsylvania; two sisters Lorrie Lore (Roger Doukas) of Ormond Beach, Danielle Collins (Michael Runyan) of Palm Coast, her nephews Kenneth Lore and Jared Bokanoski, niece Brooke Bokanoski, and her many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is predeceased by her step father Thomas Collins.
