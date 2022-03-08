Dennis “Doc” Cargil
OVERTON — Dennis “Doc” Cargil, 54, of Overton, completed his earthly journey on Monday, February 21, 2022, in Seattle, WA. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Interment will follow in the Sunset Memorial Park, in Gilmer. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Doc was born on November 13, 1967, to C.F. “Sonny” and Glenda Cargil, in Longview. He was a member of the Leverett’s Chapel Class of 1985.
He worked as a carbide welder for more than 20 years, the last seven years were spent working in Alaska. Doc was traveling to Alaska to start a new job at the time of sudden passing in Seattle.
Doc enjoyed traveling abroad. Most of his trips were to southeast Asia and he got the most enjoyment from his trips to the Philippines. He also enjoyed collecting antique memorabilia. Doc had a passion for antique cars and trucks and when he was home, you could find him working to restore his latest project. Doc loved an array of music from classic rock and roll to Hank Williams, Sr.
Doc’s family was the most important thing in his life, whether by blood or by the strong friendships he made throughout his life. He was one of the most generous people you could be around. Doc loved to be surrounded by family and friends and it was rare for anyone to be a stranger to him for long.
Doc was reunited with his father C.F. Cargil, grandparents Pete and Hulene Cargil, Buddy, and Bobbie LaGrone.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Derek Cargil, and his wife Hailey of White Oak; granddaughter, Hudsyn Cargil of White Oak; Mother Glenda Cargil - Bradley and his bonus father Terry of Overton; brothers, Charles Cargil and his wife Misty of Frankston, Scott Cargil and his wife Susan of Overton, Jason Cargil, and his wife Mila of Overton. Also, left to carry on his legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and other loving family members.
Memorials may be made in Dennis’s name to the American Heart Association or American Stroke Association to PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or www.heart.org/aha/donate.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
