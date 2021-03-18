Dennis Eugene Griffith
MARSHALL — With great sadness, our loving father Dennis Eugene Griffith passed away on March 8th 2021. Dennis was born on September 28, 1947 in Lockney TX to Mary Ilene Harris and Harold Dean Griffith. His life was filled with love for his family and friends and his love for exploring nature, spinning tales, coaching softball and bringing laughter to those around him through his uncanny knack for having a joke for any and all occasions. Dennis is survived by his two daughters whom he was very proud of, Heather Griffith James, of Alexandria VA and Jessie Breanne Griffith, of Nashville TN. He is also survived by his former wife and friend, Jacque Wise-Griffith; Heather’s husband Richard Lee James Jr; Jessie’s sweetheart John Fox; the Griffith family; and the Wise family. The family will be scattering his ashes at Caddo and will be celebrating his exceptional life in June 2021. He loved his daughters, family, and friends and wanted to share his love of nature and Caddo with everyone he holds dear to his heart. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Matthew McConaughey tells the Longview News-Journal where he stands on political office
- Longview police investigate 'apparent suicide' at City Hall, Library parking lot
- Hallsville man arrested after 'significant amount' of drugs found during search
- Longview man gets 25 years in prison for continuous sex abuse of child
- Community organization, artistic mural bring new life to downtown Gilmer
- Longview native fashion designer Brandon Maxwell named creative director for two Walmart fashion labels
- Hallsville man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting runaway juvenile
- State's decision on school funding met with mixed reviews by Longview-area districts
- 49ers hand Trent Williams richest contract ever at OL
- McConaughey to host virtual concert benefit for winter storm relief
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.