LANSING — Dennis Joe Richardson, 67, of Longview, TX passed away unexpectedly on December 17 at his home in Lansing, Michigan. He was born October 3, 1952 in Camp County, Texas to James and Pauline (Warner) Richardson.
He lived the majority of his life in Longview, TX working as an I.B.E.W. Electrician. In 2004, while traveling for work, he met his wife, Sharon, in Lansing, Michigan and he has lived there for the past 15 years.
His parents preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sharon; children Heath (Amity) Richardson and Kristi Richardson; his siblings, Glenn (Kay) Richardson and Karen (Don) Nimmo; nephew Neil Richardson; grandchildren Eden Richardson, Kailee Stanfield and Christian Stanfield.
Services were held on January 3rd in Lansing, MI.
