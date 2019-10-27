Dennis Rinehart

Dennis was born March 21, 1935 in Gladewater to the late Henry George Rinehart and Ruth Anna Vardeman Rinehart. He worked as a truck driver and service manager for Dodge Dealerships in Longview and Dallas. Dennis enjoyed working on cars, raising cattle, reading western novels and spending time with family and friends. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Dennis will not soon be forgotten by all the loving family and friends he leaves behind.
Dennis is survived by his son Charles Rinehart; daughters Teresa Carol English and Angela Kay Cox and fiance Jeremy Stewart; sisters Kathryn Alexander and LaCretia Medlin and husband Terry; grandchildren Charles Robert McGee, Whitney Ann Baines, Justin Kyle Odom, Ashley Lee Ann Colvin, Jessica Kay Bennett, Madison Brooke Lipscomb, Chelsea Nicole Cox, Alison Lee English and Tiffany Ann Burrows; great grandchildren Aubreanna Baines, Colin Baines, Ryder David Ray Colvin, Daniel Keith Lipscomb, Carlee JoAnn Colvin, Ryker Lee Quinn, Caleb Gilliam, Colin Etheridge and Bryson Etheridge as well as many other loving family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Ruth Anna Rinehart; loving wife Deborah Kay Rinehart; daughter Kathryn Denise Boyd and son Dennis Wayne Rinehart.
