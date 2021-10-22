Dennis Truit McFadin, Sr.
KILGORE, TEXAS — Services for Dennis Truit McFadin, Sr. 74, of Kilgore will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021, at ten o’clock in the morning at the Hickory Grove Baptist Church with Brother Kelly Brian and Reverend David Hampton officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, from six until eight o’clock in the evening. Dennis Truit McFadin, Sr. ended his earthly journey on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in Kilgore.
Dennis Truit McFadin, Sr. was born October 24, 1946 in Kilgore to the late Kate Dudley and Herchel McFadin. He was a proud Kilgore Bulldog, and graduate of the class of 1966. After school Dennis joined the U.S. Army and served in South Korea. Dennis was a devoted Christian and was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church for 46 years. For many of those years he was the Sunday school director. Dennis was in the oil field industry for over 45 years. He was the founder and president of D&D Industrial Welding Supply. He ran the D&D Annual Golf tournament for over 18 years which benefited the area high school and college students. Dennis was a member of the American Legion Post #280, past commander, the Kilgore Lions Club, and the Kilgore Chamber of Commerce. He was on the board of Kilgore Chamber of Commerce from 2012 until 2018 and served as president in 2016. Dennis was very active in the community and had numerous friends left to cherish his memory. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carmen McFadin of Kilgore; children, Michele Fesenbek and husband Gary of Melissa, Dennis Truit McFadin, Jr. and wife Barbie of Longview, Jill Hightower of Kilgore, Gayle Allred and husband Kevin of Alaska, and Heather Logston and husband Trent of Kilgore, siblings, Louise Raby of Kilgore, Earnest McFadin of Kilgore, and Evelyn Cooper of Sherman; grandchildren, Stephen Wagner and wife Alaina of Bend, OR, Jacob Wagner and wife Casie of Salt Lake City, UT, Aaron Wagner stationed in Italy, Waylon McFadin and wife Katie of Longview, Wyatt McFadin of Longview, Laney Wyatt and husband Austin of New Caney, Michael Hampton of Kilgore, Chase Hampton of Kilgore, Trey Conrod of Paris, Caleb Logston of Kilgore, Jacob Hill of Longview, Ty Lawson of Kilgore, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving friends and family members.
Dennis was reunited with his parents, brothers Bruce McFadin, and Lloyd McFadin.
In lieu of flowers donations to Hickory Grove Baptist Church or Kilgore College may be made to Kilgore College Foundation ~The Dennis McFadin Athletic Scholarship Fund 1100 Broadway, Kilgore,Texas 75662.
