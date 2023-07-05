Denny M. Smith
KILGORE — Graveside services for Denny M. Smith, 83, of Longview will be held at 10:00 a.m., July 7, 2023 at Smith Family Cemetery with Rev. Keith Wilkerson officiating under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Mr. Smith passed Thursday, June 29, 2023, at home, surrounded by family.
Denny was born on June 22, 1940, to Marvin A. Smith and Constance Leona Wilson at Kilgore Hospital. He graduated from Sabine High School and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from The University of North Texas. He then went on to work for the family business at Marvin A. Smith Company Inc. He continued to work with his family at Four S Oil Company Inc. and never fully retired. Over the years, he was actively involved with several other key companies and served on the board of several professional and charitable organizations. Denny was involved in different aspects of Gregg County politics and took pleasure in volunteering his time and efforts to various local organizations. Denny was a member of First Baptist Church of Liberty City. True to his passion of everything outdoors, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. His love of animals, especially his beloved hunting dogs, was known by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Constance Smith and stepson, Derik Elrod.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cheryl Smith of Longview, daughter Delaine Smith of Dallas, sons David Smith of Dallas, Michael Smith of Dallas, Trace Elrod of Dallas; sister, Sanny Sue Smith Hoffman of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, brother Mickey Smith and wife Bobbie of Gladewater, Texas along with eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He meant so much to so many people. To his immediate family, he was a loving husband, a caring father, and a proud grandfather. To his partners and associates, he was an entrepreneur and a passionate leader. To his friends, he was a trusted confidant and a willing mentor. To all of them-he represented the simple values that lie at the heart: courage, optimism, and plain hard work.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Denny’s honor to the following charity:
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
