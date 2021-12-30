DeRaymond Horton
LONGVIEW — Service For DeRaymond Horton,27, Longview will be at 11 O’clock on January 1, at Hughes Chapel C M E Church AVE. B. Longview. Burial will be at Lewis Chapel Cemetery Longview.
DeRaymond was born May 27, 1994, he died December 18 in Longview. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor of Gladewater in charge of arrangements.
A viewing will be from 1 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel, 171 Pear Rd., and HWY 80 West Gladewater.
Social Distancing and Mask Required
