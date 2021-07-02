Derwin Cedric Snoddy, Sr.
LONGVIEW — Derwin Cedric Snoddy, Sr., 45, of Longview passed away on June 22, 2021. He was born in Longview, Texas, on June 15, 1976. Cedric attended Longview High School graduating in 1995, where he participated in football and power-lifting. Upon graduation from high school, he attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana. Cedric was a lifelong Lobo Fan and would travel near and far to support the Lobos. He coached Little League Football and enjoyed spending time with his father, uncles and friends in Arkansas for their annual Horseman Retreat. Cedric worked as a manager at Hwy 80 Rescue Mission Ministries. He loved his job and touched the lives of many through his own personal journey by sharing the steps he had experienced to become the man that we all know today. Cedric was a member of the Center Missionary Baptist Church in White Oak.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ruth Snoddy; grandfathers, Finis Snoddy, Sr., Cleaster Preuitt, W.D. Burton; and his uncle, Lavert Pruitt.
He is survived by his wife, Natasha (Nikki) of Longview; parents, Finis Snoddy, Jr., Linda and Darcy Burton of Longview; grandmothers, Monteen Anderson Pruitt of Longview, Odessa Burton of Easton; sisters, Chamine (Robert) Ayres of Indiana, PA, LaTequia (Randy) Evans of Dallas; brother, Brion Burton of Dallas; children, Taylor Snoddy of Dallas, Brandon Horne, Jr., Za’Haria Horne, Derwin Snoddy, Jr., Devin Snoddy, Davin Snoddy, Za’Ryah Snoddy, Za’Mya Snoddy, and Zavannah Snoddy.
Funeral services for Cedric will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Woodland Hills at Mason Creek at 14206 FM 968, Longview, TX 75602. Burial will be at Center Baptist Church Cemetary, White Oak, Texas. Viewing will be 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday at Stanmore Funeral Home, July 2, 2021. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m.
