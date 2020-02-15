Devin Dion Williams

Devin passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. Devin was on his way to work in inclement weather, causing his car to hydroplane and crash. Devin was only 23 years old.
Devin is survived by his parents, Randy & Ali Williams, daughter, Kambree Williams, brother, Austin Williams, sister, Alexandria Williams, grandparents, Clarence (Bobo) & Charlsie (GG) Williams and Debbie (Granna) Singletary, aunts & uncles, Candy Dewberry, DeShon Williams, Todd Williams, Brandon Williams, Jenni Kimball, Laci & Roland Gardner, James George, Eli Newbury-Kimball and Kenny & Jo Hightower and many more cousins and beloved family members…
Devin is preceded in death by great grandparents, Etta Shelton, Alice Minor, Thomas Kimball, Lowell & Kathryn Sparks, Bonnie Poindexter, Noel & Mona Singletary, grandfathers, Steve (Grandpa) Kimball & James (PawPaw) Singletary, & uncle, Lee Dewberry.
Devin was born in Henderson, Texas on June 19, 1996. He attended Arp School District from kindergarten through graduation. During these years he participated in youth baseball, football, track and he also played the drums in his High School Band. He graduated from Arp High School in 2014.
After graduating Devin worked at Pizza Hut in Tyler & Benny’s Tire Shop in Troup. In 2016 Devin enlisted into the U.S. Airforce & graduated bootcamp at Lackland Airforce Base on February 27, 2016. He then continued his training & reserve duties at Barksdale Airforce Base. In 2019 he began his career at Rockwater Energy Solutions in Tyler, where he worked until his accident. On July 31, 2018 Devin was blessed with the birth of his daughter, Kambree.
Devin was extremely sociable, loved to have a good time & had so many friends. He loved family get togethers, camping & going to the trail rides. He loved dancing, music, and enjoyed drawing & writing song lyrics…Devin Loved & was Loved, he will be missed always…
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com
