spotlight
Diana S.Lacy Martin
Diana S. Lacy Martin
GILMER — Diana S. Lacy - Martin, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her home. She was a resident of Gilmer, TX and a native of Carthage, TX. She is survived by her sons: Ryan Martin (Paula Martin), Alan Martin, daughter Jessica Martin (Eric Meredith) and four grandchildren: Steven Martin, Kynli Martin, Alexis Meredith and Caylin Meredith. A Celebration of her Life will be held at Word of Faith Church, 122 Gilmer Rd., Longview, TX 75604 on December 14, 2019 at 2PM.
Diana S. Lacy - Martin
April 24, 1947 - November 13, 2019
“A bright, shining light, you will be missed by the entire world. Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path. “
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.