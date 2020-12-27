Diana “Suggie” Propes

Diana was born in Marshall, TX on August 15, 1958 to parents Byron and Carolyn Diercks. She spent many years serving her fellow man in different medical fields, most recently in Carter Blood Care. Diana loved and was well loved by many family and friends, and who affectionately called her “Suggie”. She enjoyed spending time with people, and her smile and laughter were highly contagious. Suggie’s presence would light a room with joy. She was always taking care of others and found great joy in sharing pictures of her grandson.
Suggie was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Carolyn Diercks; and her step-brother, Mark Ritter. Those left to cherish their memories of Suggie include her husband, Kelly Propes; son, Austin Propes and wife, Katie; grandson, Carter Propes; sister, Donna Rosenberry and husband, Bill; brother, Dale Diercks and wife, Sydney; niece, Lindsey Kinsey; nephews, Corey Pruitt, Byron Diercks and Reed Diercks; step-mother, Hazel Diercks; step-sister, Branda Kidd and husband, Don; and step-brother Danny Ritter. Suggie will also be lovingly remembered by her numerous extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heartsway Hospice.
