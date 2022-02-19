Dianne Briscoe Smith
WHITE OAK — Memorial services for Dianne Briscoe Smith of White Oak will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 21st at Pine Tree Church of Christ in Longview, with Minister Jody Garner officiating. Mrs. Smith passed away February 16, in Tyler Texas. She was 78 years old.
Born in Robstown, TX, she was retired from USAA in San Antonio, TX. Mrs. Smith lived in White Oak for the last 17 years. She attended high school in Luling, TX where she enjoyed playing basketball and swimming in the local lakes.
Survivors include husband Bobby L. Smith of White Oak, two children Renee Pawzun of Spring Branch and Jason Huff of Austin, four stepchildren, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston and Laverne Briscoe of Luling, TX, and one sister JoAnn Boenig of Woodsboro, TX.
Mrs. Smith volunteered at the Hwy 80 Rescue Mission and delivered meals for Meals on Wheels. She was very active in her church.
