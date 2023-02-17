Dianne Evans
LONGVIEW — Lanyta Dianne Evans was born to Charles Cecil Nichols & Lela Lois League on June 26, 1942. Growing up in East Texas she met and married the love of her life, Milton Evans and they were blessed with four children. She loved being a wife & mother and raising their children in the Church was very important to her. She enjoyed being a teacher in Sunday school and vacation bible school. She was overjoyed when she was given the title of grandmother and even more so with being a great grandmother.
Dianne was also adventurous and looked forward to family vacation trips. After the children were grown, special trips that her husband planned, to Colorado with surprise stops along the way were extremely special. Family gatherings were another highlight. She enjoyed preparing holiday meals and showering her family with gifts.
To know Dianne was to love her. She had a way of making everyone around her feel special.
Dianne went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 surrounded by family. Dianne is preceded by her daughter Danyta Kay Evans, her father Cecil Nichols, her mother Lois Moore and her brother, James Garland Nichols. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Milton William Evans Jr., daughters, Kayann and husband Ronald Hollomon, Danesa Hansen, and son, Todd Evans and wife Mary. Three grandchildren, Ashley Grisham and husband Trinity, Dustin Hollomon and Branden Hansen and fiancé Jessica Vega. Two great grandchildren, Kayden Grisham and Kyler Grisham.
Services will be at Rader Funeral Home on Saturday, February 18th at 12pm Visitation will be Friday, February 17th from 5-7pm
