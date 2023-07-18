Dianne Kirkland
DEBERRY, TEXAS — Funeral services for Mrs. Dianne Kirkland, 74, of DeBerry, Texas will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Mutina officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6-8:00 p.m. Monday night at Hawthorns.
Mrs. Shirley Dianne Kirkland was born October 12, 1948, in Columbus, Georgia. She passed this life July 14, 2023, at her DeBerry, Texas home. Shirley was one of eight children born to the marriage of Oscar Lewis and Ann Robinson Brantley. She was raised and schooled in Galveston, Texas. Dianne married Wendell Neal Kirkland and they celebrated many years of marriage and three children before he preceded her in death in 2018.
Mrs. Kirkland was a member of the Liberty Chapel Baptist Church. She loved her family and taking in kids, raising and loving them. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Brenda Gail Fortenberry, Larry Lanade Brantley and Shelby Lewis “Sonny” Brantley.
Mrs. Kirkland is survived by her loving children, Todd Kirkland and wife Kathy of DeBerry, Danny Kirkland and wife Lynn of DeBerry, and Brenda Kirkland of Karnack; brother, Benny Rex Brantley and wife Linda of Texas City; sisters, Mytrice Patrica “Pat” Chesson of Texas city, Gail Blake and husband Bruce of DeBerry, Barbara Gene McGuire of Santa Fe; sister-in-law, Shirley Brantley of Hitchcock; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Kolby Kirkland, Ty Kirkland, Clayton Kirkland, Bodie Kirkland, Pac-Man Kirkland, and Bruce Blake. An online guestbook may be signed at www.hawthornfuneralhome.com
Mrs. Shirley Dianne Kirkland was born October 12, 1948, in Columbus, Georgia. She passed this life July 14, 2023, at her DeBerry, Texas home. Shirley was one of eight children born to the marriage of Oscar Lewis and Ann Robinson Brantley. She was raised and schooled in Galveston, Texas. Dianne married Wendell Neal Kirkland and they celebrated many years of marriage and three children before he preceded her in death in 2018.
Mrs. Kirkland was a member of the Liberty Chapel Baptist Church. She loved her family and taking in kids, raising and loving them. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Brenda Gail Fortenberry, Larry Lanade Brantley and Shelby Lewis “Sonny” Brantley.
Mrs. Kirkland is survived by her loving children, Todd Kirkland and wife Kathy of DeBerry, Danny Kirkland and wife Lynn of DeBerry, and Brenda Kirkland of Karnack; brother, Benny Rex Brantley and wife Linda of Texas City; sisters, Mytrice Patrica “Pat” Chesson of Texas city, Gail Blake and husband Bruce of DeBerry, Barbara Gene McGuire of Santa Fe; sister-in-law, Shirley Brantley of Hitchcock; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Kolby Kirkland, Ty Kirkland, Clayton Kirkland, Bodie Kirkland, Pac-Man Kirkland, and Bruce Blake. An online guestbook may be signed at www.hawthornfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.