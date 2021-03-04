Dixie D. Hinton
LONGVIEW — Dixie D. Hinton of Longview TX passed away February 22, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Dixie was born January 29, 1934 in Hollene, NM to Deleon and Opal Campbell. In June 1953 she married the love of her life, John G. Hinton. They were married 44 years until he passed away in 1997. She was also preceded in death by her brother Sam Q. Campbell. Dixie is survived by 3 children, Janet Duffey and husband James of Roswell, NM, Curtis Hinton of Austin TX and Jay Hinton and wife Kelley of Diana TX. Five grandchildren survive her - Janelle Duffey of Clovis NM, Jason Duffey and Jennifer of Roswell NM, Jenee Rossum and Jovane of Diana TX, Joshua Hinton and Lyndee of Tyler TX and Holly Brown and Robert of Longview TX. 9 great grandchildren also survive her. Dixie was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Longview TX.
Memorial services will be Saturday March 6, 10 am at the Rader Funeral Home in Longview TX. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Whispering Pines Lodge for their kindness and care of Dixie while living there
