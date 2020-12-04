Doin Reid Tipton

Doin was survived by his wife Barbara Tipton; daughter & son-in-law, Carrie & Elvis Long of Hitchcock, TX; daughter & son-in-law, Carol & David Bradley of Longview, TX; son & daughter-in-law, Gary & Beth Harris of Livingston, TX; daughter & son-in-law, Judy & Scott Sollars of Mt. Vernon, TX; brother & sister-in-law, Terry & Vickey Foster & their family; grandchildren & spouses, Amie & Justin Votaw, Andy & Ashley Long, Eric Bradley, Robbie & Angela Bradley, Melanie & Aaron Aiken, Corey & Allison Mobley, Cole & Kaysee Mobley, Casey & Sarah Mobley, Dustin & Laura Harris, Marcie & Wade Turnage; great grandchildren, Tommy Ray Long, Levi Votaw and numerous other great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa Tipton; sister, Mona Meinzer & mother-in-law, Marguerite Foster.
Doin was a proud graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas, TX & later continued his education in the field of oil, gas & mineral work. He served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1962. Doin was a petroleum landman for 45 years starting a business with his wife, Barbara, called DOBA Enterprises, Inc. He was very involved in the Masonic Lodge as a 32nd degree mason getting his 50 year pin, the Scottish Rite, Shriner, ETAPL, AAPL & TOGCC (Touch of Glass Corvette Club-Charter Member). He was a great father, grandfather, husband & friend. He was an avid car buff & loved to race, show, shine & look for cars.
A visitation will be held from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Bates Cooper Sloan Funeral Home with services to follow at 2:00 PM.
A special thank you to Heartsway Hospice, Dr. L. Roe & also Hawkins Creek Memory Care for their love & support during such trying times.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Hearts Way Hospice of Longview or the charity of your choice.
Online registry is available at batescoopersloanfuneralhome.com
