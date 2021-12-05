Dolly Jane Patterson
Dolly Jane Patterson
COLLIERVILLE — Dolly Jane Patterson (88) passed away on November 21, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. in Germantown, Tennessee. She was born in Gilmer, Texas in 1933. She attended Campus Ward Elementary School and Longview Junior High. She graduated from Longview High School in 1950 and married her husband I.J. in August. She later graduated from the University of Missouri – Kansas City with both a BA and MA in Education Counseling and Guidance. She spent her professional career from 1972-1987 with the Independence School System, Independence Missouri before retiring back to Longview. She was an avid reader and bridge player. She was a member and past chairwoman of the Texas Republican Women of Gregg County. She enjoyed her responsibilities as Longview First Lady when her husband I.J. Patterson was elected Mayor from 1993-1997. She was preceded in death by her husband I.J. She leaves behind a son Keith Alan, (Georgann), grandchildren Cameron (Cristina) and Corinne (Matt), as well as 2 great-grandchildren Sebastian Patterson and George Clark.
A gravesite service is being planned for the immediate family.

