Dolly Marie Johnson
LONGVIEW — Mrs. Dolly Marie Brinkley Johnson, the last survivor born to the late Albert and Bessie Brinkley was born on November 3, 1922, in Hallsville, Texas. She was affectionately known as “Madear” to her family. Her earthly journey ended when the Lord called her home on Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Jordan Valley Cemetery, in Longview, Texas under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
A memorial guestbook and obituary may be found at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.