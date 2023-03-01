Don Amos Petty
GEORGETOWN — Don Amos Petty, longtime Longview, Texas resident, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, in Georgetown, Texas, where he lived in retirement. Don was born on November 14, 1943, in Gilmer, Texas, the son the late Evelyn (Amos) and Thomas Jefferson (TJ) Petty, Jr.
Don is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Judith McLendon Petty and his children Leslie Erin Petty of Georgetown and Scott Norman and his wife Monique of Austin, and his grandsons Jack and Ben Norman, both of Austin, who will greatly miss their “Big D”. He is also survived by his sister Traci Petty Owings and her husband Dr. Keith Owings, D.V.M. of Longview, his sister-in-law Jodie McLendon Holman and her husband Charles Holman of Jacksonville, and his brother-in-law Dr. Charles Hendrick, M.D., of Amarillo. In addition, he leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many beloved friends who will always remember this one-of-kind man who brought joy and laughter to all he met. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his big sister Phyllis Ann Petty Hendrick of Amarillo and his in-laws Joe and Gladys (Moody) McLendon of Longview.
Don and his family moved to Longview when he was in 6th grade, after spending his early years with many of his extended family and friends in Gilmer, Latch, and across the countryside of greater Upshur County. A graduate of the 1962 Class of Longview High School, Don continued to develop and nurture friendships there that lasted a lifetime. As a proud Longview Lobo, Don was the first to letter in four sports at Longview High (football, basketball, baseball, and track). His athletic successes were widely admired throughout East Texas. He played football on scholarship at the University of Houston, where he continued his knack of striking up friendships that would remain with him forever.
Don worked for many years at Ling-Temco-Vought (LTV) and then Stemco Manufacturing Company in Longview. A 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, Don was a long-time member of the Sharon Shriners Mounted Patrol. As a lifetime lover of horses and horsemanship, passed down from his grandfather, Don was also a founding member of the Gregg County Sheriff’s Mounted Unit.
Everyone who met Don over the years will recall his colorful stories and tall tales that made a lasting impact on all whom he encountered. Don prided himself on being a great friend, cousin, uncle, son, brother, grandfather, and father?but most of all, he was a kind and loving husband and constant best friend to his dear wife Judy. He is now back in the saddle and at peace, with happy trails ahead.
A reception for family and friends wishing to pay respects and to celebrate Don’s life will be held on Sunday, April 2nd from 1 to 3 p.m. at the East Texas Builders Association Event Center, 2023 Alpine Road in Longview. Online condolences can be sent to the family at https://www.ramseyfuneral.com/obituary/don-petty . In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Don’s memory to the Shriners Hospitals for Children at www.lovetotherescue.org.
